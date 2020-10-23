City property-tax renewal levy on Nov. 3 ballot in Grandview Heights

Voters will decide whether to renew the city's property-tax levy for a second time Nov. 3.

Issue 8 would renew the city's 7.5-mill levy for four years. The levy will expire Dec. 31.

The measure first was approved by voters in 2012 and renewed in 2016.

The levy is expected to generate an estimated $1.91 million each year.

The effective rate of the levy is 5.36 mills for residential properties and 6.64 mills for commercial and industrial properties.

If approved, a residential property owner would continue to pay $164 annually per $100,000 of appraised value.

Although Election Day is Nov. 3, overseas and military absentee voting began Sept. 18 and early in-person and mail-in absentee voting began Oct. 6, according to the Ohio Secretary of State's Office voting schedule.

