Grandview Heights police beat: Oct. 23

ThisWeek group

• A man reported Oct. 17 a catalytic converter had been stolen from his vehicle while it was parked on the 1000 block of Dublin Road. The theft occurred between 10 p.m. Oct. 9 and 3 p.m. Oct. 16. Total loss was $350.

• A resident on the 1300 block of Inglis Avenue reported Oct. 20 that $6,580 had been stolen out of his bank account. The man said he had deposited a check into his account Oct. 15 and then sent out a cashier's check to purchase home-office design equipment. The initial check then was recalled from the bank, and the victim discovered the funds had been removed from his account.

• Officers responded Oct. 12 to a work site on the 900 block of Hudson Crossing, where a saw valued at $500 had been stolen.

• A woman reported a purse containing a vehicle spare key, ID cards, a wallet and seven credit cards had been stolen Oct. 13 from her car while it was parked on the 1600 block of Dublin Road. Total loss was $425.

• An employee of a business on the 2000 block of West Fifth Avenue reported Oct. 14 a television, a streaming stick and a computer monitor had been stolen overnight. Total loss was $2,740.