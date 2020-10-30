City Notes: As holiday season approaches, keep safety in mind

Greta Kearns

City of Grandview Heights

Much conversation over the past 11 months has revolved around safety – public, health and otherwise. Ensuring our own security is a basic fundamental human need. As the head of public safety for our community, I take pride every day in the work our first responders do to ensure Grandview Heights is one of the safest places to live, work and visit.

October was Fire Safety Month, and our crews developed a fantastic new way to deliver fire-safety lessons to students at Grandview Heights Schools both with socially distanced truck tours and virtual lesson plans.

The end of daylight saving time always follows Fire Safety Month, and a good rule of thumb is to check the batteries in your smoke detectors when we spring forward and fall back. Nationally, fire safety is recognized in October, but it is an important topic to stress all year, especially as cold weather approaches and throughout the winter.

Although this year looks a little different, chances are you and your loved ones will find a way to celebrate holiday traditions in some form. Whether your plans include a small socially distanced gathering with family, home-cooked meals or enjoying a warm fire indoors, please use caution and take the necessary steps to prevent fires or injuries. Have your chimney inspected annually, place decorations away from heat sources and be present when cooking. Thanksgiving has the most home-cooking fires of any day of the year. Although our firefighters stand ready to respond in the event of an emergency at your home, fire prevention is always the best approach.

Our fire department is full service, offering emergency medical services in addition to fire protection, prevention, investigation and suppression, hazardous-materials response and fire-safety education.

As for the coronavirus, COVID-19 case numbers are as high as they have been since the start of the pandemic across Ohio. As flu season ramps up, it is critical that you receive your flu shot this year more than ever. Protecting yourself and your family ultimately will help protect our entire community. Flu shots are available at many places, including Franklin County Public Health, CVS, Kroger and Walgreens. For more information, go to https://myfcph.org/health-wellness/shots/.

A flurry of activity is expected as we end this year and head into 2021, and we look forward to honoring some of our beloved traditions in the best way we know how during this time. Exciting announcements are coming soon on where and how you can participate.

I wish you health, happiness and peace as we kick off the holiday season.

Greta Kearns is mayor of Grandview Heights.