Grandview Heights renewal levy overwhelmingly approved

Grandview Heights voters have approved the city's property-tax renewal by a wide margin.

With all precincts reporting, voters approved the issue 3,416 votes to 1,522 votes, or 69% to 31%, according to unofficial results Nov. 3 from the Franklin County Board of Elections on Nov. 3.

Issue 3 is a four-year renewal of the city's 7.5-mill property-tax levy. The current levy will expire Dec. 31.

The measure first was approved in 2012 and was renewed in 2016.

The levy will continue to generate an estimated $1.9 million a year to fund general operations.

The effective rate will be 5.36 mills for residential properties and 6.64 mills for commercial and industrial properties.

A residential property owner will continue to pay $164 annually per $100,000 of appraised value of their home, which is the same amount as under the current levy.

