Sheetz planning Grandview Heights location

Sheetz is planning to expand its central Ohio presence to Grandview Heights.

A preliminary review of a major site plan and conditional-use request for the proposed development is on the Grandview planning commission's Nov. 18 agenda.

A Meineke Car Care Center currently is at the site, which is at the southeast corner of Grandview Avenue and Dublin Road. The development site also includes a vacant building that housed a Rancho Alegre restaurant before it closed in 2018.

The planning commission meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Nov. 18 as a virtual meeting. The livestream can be viewed at bit.ly/2wFWDst at that time.

Sheetz is a family-run chain that got its start in Altoona, Pennsylvania, and operates in Maryland, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia, according to the company's website.

Late in 2019, the company announced plans to enter the central Ohio market, and it recently revealed its intentions to open about 50 stores in the region by the end of 2025. Known communities of interest include northwest and west Columbus, Delaware, Hilliard, New Albany and Obetz.

