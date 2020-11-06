Grandview Heights police beat: Nov. 6

ThisWeek group

* Grandview Heights police officers took three recent reports of catalytic converters stolen from vehicles parked at businesses.

The owner of a business on the 1400 block of Goodale Boulevard reported Oct. 22 that someone had cut and stolen the catalytic converter from a van registered to his business. The theft occurred between 5 p.m. Oct. 17 and 1:34 p.m. Oct. 22. Total loss was $2,000.

The other two incidents occurred at businesses on the 1400 block of Dublin Road.

An employee of the first business told police Oct. 29 the catalytic converters had been stolen off two company vans between Oct. 24 and 27. Total loss was $4,000.

A man reported the third theft Oct. 31. He said the catalytic vehicle on the vehicle had been stolen between 5 p.m. Oct. 28 and 1 p.m. Oct. 31. Total loss was $100.

* A resident on the 1600 block of Roxbury Road reported she had been the victim of a telephone scam Oct. 27 that resulted in the loss of $8,500.

* Officers responded Nov. 1 to the 900 block of Oxley Road on a report of a stolen vehicle. The victim told police he had parked his SUV valued at $10,000 about 10 p.m. Oct. 31 in an alleyway, and when he returned at 7:30 a.m. Nov. 1, the vehicle was gone.