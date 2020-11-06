Levy renewal allows Grandview Heights to begin municipal complex planning

The voters' approval of Grandview Heights' property-tax renewal ensures more than just four years of stability in the city's general-fund revenue stream.

It also will allow city officials next year to begin to more concretely address the municipal-facilities issue that has been on the back burner for decades.

The revenue from the property-tax renewal will not be used directly to fund any portion of a potential municipal-complex project planned for Grandview Avenue and Goodale Boulevard, Mayor Greta Kearns said.

Without the renewal, the city would not be in a financial position to even consider a new municipal complex because of the loss of $1.9 million in annual revenue the measure will provide, she said.

With all precincts reporting, voters approved the levy 3.522 votes to 1,570 votes, or 69.17% to 30.83%, according to unofficial results Nov. 3 from the Franklin County Board of Elections.

The measure is a four-year renewal of the city's 7.5-mill property-tax levy. The current levy will expire Dec. 31.

The measure first was approved in 2012 and renewed in 2016.

The effective rate will be 5.36 mills for residential properties and 6.64 mills for commercial and industrial properties.

A residential property owner will continue to pay $164 annually per $100,000 of appraised value of their home, which is the same amount as under the current levy.

The wide margin by which the levy was approved "wasn't really surprising," council president Emily Keeler said. "Our residents have always been supportive of the city, schools and library."

The nearly 70% vote in favor of the levy "shows that people trust how the city is being run and that we're doing it in a fiscally prudent way," she said.

"We are so grateful and appreciative of the community's strong support for the levy," Kearns said. "It's all general-fund revenue that will allow us to have financial flexibility and stability from year to year."

Grandview moved its service and its building-and-zoning departments in November 2019 to a newly built public-works complex at 1260 McKinley Ave. just outside the city limits.

The former site of those departments at Grandview and Goodale has been identified in the city's spaces and places plan as the preferred site for a new municipal complex to house the administration offices and the police and fire departments.

Although no timetable has been set, the process to develop a design and plan for the municipal complex is expected to get underway in earnest sometime next year, Kearns said.

