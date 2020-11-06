Schools Notebook: Prospectus illustrates Grandview Heights Schools’ strong fiscal management

Beth Collier

Grandview Heights Schools

Sharing our financial story clearly and consistently with our residents is a priority for Grandview Heights Schools. The district takes great pride in operating in both a fiscally responsible and transparent manner. Every year since 2017, Grandview Heights Schools has published a financial prospectus, which is an important document that details our financial position.

Residents will receive a copy of the 2020 prospectus in their mailboxes.

The prospectus addresses frequently asked questions and uses charts and graphs to provide an overview of the way our district manages our resources and to provide a deeper understanding of the overall value our community receives.

The value of a Grandview Heights Schools education is evident when looking at our performance in comparison to schools across the state. Grandview Heights Schools continues to be in the top 5% of highest-achieving districts in the state. We are also proud to be in the top 3% of all Ohio schools with high school students participating in dual enrollment. In addition to our academic achievements, Grandview Heights Schools also has one of the lowest school tax rates in the area, giving residents a good return on their investment.

The district recently received the Auditor of State Award for the fifth consecutive year - an achievement given to a select group of local governments that exhibit excellence in financial reporting and compliance with applicable laws. In addition, Grandview Heights Schools continues to maintain a long-term credit rating of AA+ by S&P Global Ratings, an international financial ratings firm. This rating is due in part to strong financial management practices, strong general-fund reserves and a history of generous community support. A higher bond rating means increased borrowing power and saved tax dollars through lower interest rates.

We are committed to maximizing our funding in a way that ensures more resources are directed to the classroom. Seventy-five percent of our spending goes directly toward student instruction and services support. This commitment enables us to work toward our mission of maximizing and personalizing every student’s learning.

We also work hard to seek opportunities whenever possible to reduce costs to residents. In 2018, at the recommendation of the district’s community-led financial advisory committee, the school district partnered with the city of Grandview Heights and Nationwide Realty Investors, the real estate developer of the Grandview Yard, to restructure the flow of money from Grandview Yard to the school district. As a result of this collaboration, the district has received an increase in annual revenue, thereby allowing the school board to reduce the cost of the most recently approved school facilities bond levy by half for the Grandview Heights and Marble Cliff communities.

Both academically and financially, Grandview Heights Schools has a strong track record of excellence. Our success is due in large part to the incredible support of our community. Thank you for making our Grandview Heights Schools “A Small Place to Dream Big.”

Beth Collier is Grandview Heights Schools’ treasurer.

More:Grandview Heights Schools Notebook: Healthy, happy students ready to learn