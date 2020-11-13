Grandview Heights Moment in Time

ThisWeek group

The fathers-and-sons banquet for residents of Grandview Heights, Marble Cliff and Upper Arlington was held annually at the Deshler Hotel.

This 1921 photo shows the fathers and their sons having dinner in the hotel ballroom while the mothers and the daughters were allowed to view the event over the railing from the balcony.

According to the April 1921 Norwester, "In view of the youth of many of the sons, smoking was abstained from, but in spite of this (it) was a huge success."

The Deshler Hotel (inset right) was built in 1916 at Broad and High streets in downtown Columbus. It later was owned by Dr. Adrian "Doc" Wallick and his brother. Wallick was a dentist and lived with his family in the former Sheldon Mansion in Marble Cliff (inset left).

The Deshler was joined to the American Insurance Citadel (Leveque Tower) in 1927 by a bridge, called the Venetian Bridge, to allow hotel guests to access the 600 rooms of the Deshler that were in the new skyscraper.

The Ionian Room in the Deshler was a popular restaurant and lounge throughout the 1930s, and it was the home of the Crystal Room restaurant and Gray Drug.