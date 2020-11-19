All in-person activities canceled at Grandview Center

The city of Grandview Heights has canceled all in-person activities at the Grandview Center, 1515 Goodale Blvd., beginning at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20, until further notice.

The city will provide more information in the coming days on virtual and home activities that will be offered in December.

Access to city offices remains limited to essential business only. Departments are accessible by phone or email.

More information is available at grandviewheights.gov.

The cancellation of Grandview Center activities is being made in conjunction with the state's nighttime curfew, which takes effect at 10 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19. The curfew will be in effect for 21 days and runs from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The curfew does not apply to those going to or from work, those who have an emergency or those needing medical care.

The curfew is not intended to stop anyone from getting groceries or going to a pharmacy. Picking up a carryout or drive-thru meal and ordering for delivery will be permitted, but restaurants and bars are prohibited from serving food or drinks in person after 10 p.m. For more information on the curfew announcement, go to bit.ly/3nzeBBG.

A countywide stay-at-home advisory takes effect at 6 p.m. Nov. 20. Residents are advised to leave home only to go to work or school or for such essential needs as medical care, groceries, medicine and food pickup. The full advisory can be found at covid19.myfcph.org/protect-yourself-others/.

