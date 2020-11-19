Grandview Heights police beat: Nov. 20

ThisWeek group

• A representative of a business on the 900 block of Yard Street reported Nov. 12 that an employee whose employment had been terminated Oct. 16 had not returned five work computers after termination. The computers are valued together at $4,575.

• A woman reported Nov. 12 that her rent payment apparently had been stolen. The woman said that about 4:30 p.m. Nov. 10, she had placed the payment of $430 in the rent drop-off box at the property management's office on Northwest Boulevard. She said the company is claiming it never received her rent payment.

• A resident on the 800 block of Thomas Avenue told police Nov. 12 a walker valued at $200 had been stolen from her vehicle. The theft occurred between 4:30 p.m. Nov. 11 and 1 p.m. Nov. 12.

• A resident on the 1800 block of West Fifth Avenue reported Nov. 16 packages containing an at-home COVID-19 testing kit and a pair of women's shoes had been stolen from her front porch. The woman said the packages had been delivered at 3:30 p.m. Nov. 14 and when her sister arrived to collect the packages an hour later, they were missing. Total loss was $369.

• A resident on the 1000 block of Grandview Avenue reported Nov. 9 that his check had been stolen, forged and deposited into a foreign account. The theft occurred between Oct. 18 and Nov. 9. Total loss was $678.

• A man reported Nov. 11 that two of his food trucks had been broken into over the previous night while they were parked at a business on the 1400 block of Dublin Road. A window on the passenger-side door was shattered on both vehicles to gain entry. A total of $550 in cash was stolen from two vehicles.