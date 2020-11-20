Grandview Heights Schools to remain in hybrid model but cancel sports, activities

Grandview Heights Schools is planning to remain in its AM/PM hybrid educational model, Superintendent Andy Culp announced Friday, Nov. 20.

Under the hybrid model, students attend class in their building every day, either in the morning or in the afternoon.

A stay-at-home advisory will go into effect in Franklin County at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20, and will continue through Dec. 18.

"As a governance team, we continue to have extended conversations, as well as conversations with Franklin County Public Health, regarding our educational pathway," Culp said in a message to parents.

All extracurricular and co-curricular performances, practices, contests and scrimmages will be canceled effective at 6 p.m. Nov. 21 until Dec. 1 unless they are conducted virtually, he said.

In-person training and conditioning for out-of-season sports also is canceled through Dec. 1.

The current plan is to resume sports practices Dec. 2 with increased mitigation strategies, Culp said.

The Mid-State League is in the process of drafting a new proposed middle school and high school basketball competition schedule, he said. The goal is to resume games Dec. 19.

