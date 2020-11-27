City Notes: It’s a December like no other, but we still can ‘be the light’

Greta Kearns

Guest columnist

Writing a column full of good cheer for December should feel normal. As 2020 goes, ‘should’ is the operative word.

This season is accompanied by a heaviness and stillness most of us have never experienced. Packed calendars of weekends and weeknights filled with parties, dinners and a little last-minute shopping have been exchanged for carryout, curbside pickup and virtual happy hours.

However, I see many of you spreading joy in the community in small ways, and they do not go unnoticed.

One of the many 2020 catchphrases to emerge from the pandemic is “be the light.” In Grandview Heights, we are taking that to heart.

Admittedly, we had big plans for the annual tree-lighting ceremony. However, they were not conducive to keeping our residents safe with the increasing spread of COVID-19.

Not ones to let an opportunity go to waste, we have a new plan for celebrating and will introduce many fun and safe activities residents can enjoy virtually or at home. There is still time to participate in Grandview Heights-OPOLY, an opportunity to support local businesses through the holiday season with a chance to win prizes. Go to grandviewheights.gov to sign up today.

More:City Notes: As holiday season approaches, keep safety in mind

This season looks different and holds a unique meaning to each of us. Regardless of how or what you celebrate, I think we all can agree the approach of a new year brings a renewed sense of hope. I certainly would be remiss to not admit I, too, long for the return of baseball games at McKinley Field, a crowded street during the Grandview Hop and gathering with friends at our favorite local haunts.

Next month I look forward to sharing the city’s priorities for 2021. As always, the foundation of those plans includes delivering critical services even during a pandemic. Our departments have done a fantastic job of weathering many hardships throughout this year and remain focused on quality service delivery.

With numbers higher than ever, the pandemic persists, and we will continue to institute practices to keep our crews safe. Operational changes are always a possibility. To stay informed, visit the city’s website. I invite all residents to sign up for our e-news alerts by selecting “e-News Sign Up” and opting in to “Grandview Heights Information” to receive important city information by email or text message.

Until January, I wish a happy and healthy holiday season to you and yours.

Greta M. Kearns is mayor of Grandview Heights.