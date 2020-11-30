Grandview Heights Roundup: Girls basketball team to rely on senior duo

The Grandview Heights girls basketball team is filled with young players who are learning the ropes in Kalee Seagle’s first season as coach.

Seagle was an assistant for three seasons under predecessor Brian O’Mara, who led the program for six years. Only two seniors and two juniors are on the roster as Grandview works to improve on last season’s finish of 10-14 overall and 6-8 in the MSL-Ohio Division.

“We only have five players with much playing time at all,” Seagle said. “We’re working to be competitive and still develop the underclassmen. We’re learning how to balance that, build a program and get the younger kids playing time.”

Senior guards Rachel Hartman and Hannah Yochem bring a wealth of experience to the court as four-year varsity players.

Yochem has started from day one with the program and led the Bobcats in scoring (16.3 points), steals (2.1) and assists (1.9) a year ago. She was honorable mention all-state, second-team all-district and first-team all-league.

Hartman averaged 9.7 points last season and was second-team all-league.

“Coach was an assistant last year, so it’s easier to understand what she wants from us,” Yochem said. “It’s going well even though there are new plays just like with any other new coach. We’re comfortable with her.

“We’re a really young team, but we also were young in volleyball this year and we have a lot of the same girls. Working with the younger girls in volleyball has definitely helped so far with basketball.”

Junior post player Sasha Pommerants and sophomores Chai Dobbs-Euans (post player) and Melana Pomerants (guard) are the other three players with varsity experience.

“We have a solid guard rotation,” Seagle said. “Both Hannah and Rachel have been playing for four years and they’ll have the ball in their hands a lot. Mel has come a long way for us and is ready for more of a role this year.

“Both posts have never started before but have varsity minutes and experience. That helps because the varsity game and its pace is so much different than j.v. It’s something that most of the team will need to find a way to adapt.”

Junior guard Maya Burchfield, a standout soccer player, is out for the first time. Sophomore guards Evie Cribbs, Aylish O’Harra and Kathryn Page, freshman forward Kendall Longbrake and freshmen guards Jillian Curfman, Eryn O’Harra, Ellie Smith, Natalie Smith and Charlotte Tucker round out the roster.

The Bobcats had to wait for the start of the season. All activities were suspended through Dec. 1 because of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, and Grandview officials were planning to evaluate whether to allow practices from Dec. 2-18. Contests are expected to resume Dec. 19.

“We’re losing kids at different times (because of the coronavirus), but they’ve continued to work hard despite not knowing what’s going to happen next,” Seagle said. “They’re adapting daily. Things keep changing but they’ve kept a very good attitude and mindset."

Bowling teams have

reversal of roles

The girls bowling team had a veteran lineup last season while the boys team was inexperienced.

This winter, the boys team is the seasoned group.

“We have a lot more experience on the boys team,” third-year coach Ashley Stahurski said. “They’re putting in a lot of work outside practices. They’ve been learning their equipment and what they can do. It’s been really positive.”

Seniors Noah Dimmick and Paul Hatem and junior Jack Greer return from last season. Another possible returnee is junior Adam Narcelles, who suffered a finger injury during soccer and is debating whether to compete this season. Narcelles was a district qualifier last fall, finishing 37th (466).

Juniors Luke Clark-Moody, Dominic Moretti and Hayden Roemer and sophomore Griffin Rosinski round out the roster.

“Last year, the boys worked hard on being a team and learning how it functions,” Stahurski said. “This year they have that knowledge and they saw how far they could go and what they can do.”

The only returnee for the girls with much varsity experience is Maddie Hollar. The junior was part of a district-qualifying team that saw 2020 graduate Leila Meyer qualify for state.

Meyer, the first girls state competitor from Grandview, rolled a 487 at state to finish 42nd.

“Leila meant a lot to bowling in Grandview,” Stahurski said. “We’ve done so much in such a short amount of time, and Grandview as a whole has embraced bowling. Leila showed that it was fun and that anyone could do it if they work at it.”

Senior Maggie Lobley, juniors Taylor Sanzo, Shayne Stein and Kyrsten Willimott, sophomores Tully Downer, Vivian Duckworth and Mackenzie Starner and freshman Eryn O’Harra complete the roster.

“The girls obviously are still learning,” Stahurski said. “We’re going to coach them up and get them used to playing as a team.

“We have to start working as a team. We’re doing a lot of Baker games and working on their spares. We struggled with spares late in the year and we want to avoid that this time."

GIRLS BASKETBALL

•Coach: Kalee Seagle, first season

•Top players: Chai Dobbs-Euans, Rachel Hartman, Melana Pomerants, Sasha Pomerants and Hannah Yochem

•Key losses: Janey Coplan, Emma Hall, Pelar Price and Marissa Tose

•Last season: 10-14 overall

•2019-20 MSL-Ohio standings: Whitehall (13-1),Worthington Christian (12-2), Bexley (10-4), Buckeye Valley (7-7), Grandview (6-8), Columbus School for Girls (5-9), Columbus Academy (3-11), Wellington (0-14)

•2020 postseason: Defeated KIPP Columbus 53-18; lost to Cardington 34-24 in second round of Division III district tournament

BOWLING

•Coach: Ashley Stahurski, third season

•Top athletes: Boys — Noah Dimmick, Jack Greer and Paul Hatem; Girls ― Maddie Hollar, Taylor Sanzo and Kyrsten Willimott

•Key losses: Boys — Luke Berlin; Girls ― Emily Bullock, Paige DeNiro and Leila Meyer

•Last season: Boys — 4-7 overall; Girls — 3-8 overall

•2020 finishes: Boys ― Tied for ninth in COHSBC-A, 13th at sectional; Girls ― Tied for eighth in COHSBC-A, ninth at sectional, eighth at district