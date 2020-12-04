Grandview Heights police beat: Dec. 4

ThisWeek group

• A business on the 1000 block of Dublin Road reported Dec. 2 that $25,000 had been stolen from a bank account belonging to the business.

• A man reported Nov. 18 that someone had stolen his daughter's bicycle valued at $700. The man said his daughter had ridden the bike Nov. 16 to Grandview Heights High School and had left it about noon near the front of the school. When she returned later in the evening, the bicycle was gone.

• Officers took reports Nov. 19 from three Grandview Heights Schools employees that someone had applied for unemployment benefits using their information without their permission. The district's human-resources department notified the victims about the bogus claims filed with the state.

An employee of a restaurant on the 1700 block of West Fifth Avenue reported Nov. 19 that the same type of claim was made using his information without permission.