Grandview Heights Schools moving to distance learning Dec. 14 to Jan. 8

Grandview Heights Schools will move to distance learning beginning Monday, Dec. 14.

Superintendent Andy Culp announced the upcoming switch from a hybrid learning model in a message sent Dec. 8 to students, staff and families.

The move to distance learning was "a result of our high rates of student and staff absenteeism and inability to provide consistency with teachers in our hybrid model," Culp said.

The updated dashboard on the district's website shows that 41 students and staff members districtwide are quarantining due to exposure to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19, and 12 students and staff currently are diagnosed with COVID-19 or are considered probable for a positive test because of exposure or symptoms.

Twenty-nine students and staff have recovered from the virus.

The district will remain in distance learning through Jan. 8 and will return to its established morning and afternoon hybrid model Jan. 11, Culp said.

"This extra time will allow us to hopefully intercept any students and staff who exhibit symptoms during and after winter break to help circumvent COVID-19-positive spread and corresponding quarantining," he said.

The move to distance learning is not because classrooms are unsafe, Culp said.

The decision was made "because of the impact staff absences have had on the continuity of instruction during hybrid learning," he said.

