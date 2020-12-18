Grandview Heights Moment in Time

Wayne Carlson

GH/MCHS

We wish you "Christmas Greetings” from the Grandview Heights/Marble Cliff Historical Society this year by reprinting a historical holiday greeting from a local resident.

Edward and Cora (Gay) Bradbury and their children, Alford, Irving and Frances, sent this Christmas card with a picture of their home to friends and family.

They lived at 1297 Wyandotte Road until 1944.

In 1917, the Franklin County commissioners created the office of sanitary engineer, and Edward Bradbury was made head of the new department. He designed or supervised numerous sewer and water systems, including the water-supply system of Akron and sewer or water systems for Galion, Mansfield, Newark, Norwalk and many others.

In his capacity as sanitary engineer of Franklin County, he designed many sewer and water systems throughout the county.

The Bradburys’ son Alford was one of the seven students in the first senior class to graduate from Grandview Heights High School in May 1916. He was the first editor-in-chief of the Highlander at the time it was the school paper rather than a yearbook.

His picture was the first photograph ever to be published in the Highlander, appearing together with the disclaimer that Alford's decision not to publish his own photograph was overturned by the faculty adviser and the printer.

The home presently is owned by the George and Laura Carter family.

This historical narrative from the Grandview Heights/Marble Cliff Historical Society was provided by Wayne Carlson.