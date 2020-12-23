Grandview Heights police beat: Dec. 23

ThisWeek group

• A resident on the 1500 block of Wyandotte Road reported discovering Dec. 10 that two of three checks she had mailed Nov. 16 were changed and cashed by someone other than the intended recipient. The total amount for the two checks was $4,951. The third check she mailed in November hadn't cleared at the time of the report.

• A resident on the 800 block of Woodhill Drive told police her car valued at $12,000 had been stolen Dec. 13 while it was parked in front of her home. She said she last had seen her vehicle at 9:30 a.m. and discovered it missing at 10:24 a.m.

• Officers responded Dec. 4 to a business on the 1000 block of Dublin Road on a report of a theft of a trailer. The victim told police the trailer valued at $200,000 had been stolen between Nov. 20 and Dec. 4 from the business' parking lot.

• A resident on the 900 block of Hilo Lane told police Dec. 7 a set of tools had been stolen overnight from the bed of his truck. The tools were valued at $150.

• An employee of a store on the 800 block of Grandview Avenue reported someone had entered the store about 3 p.m. Dec. 7 and had stolen a 1,000-watt inverter valued at $144. The thief left the area in a vehicle heading north on Grandview Avenue.

• A woman told police Dec. 7 that she and her husband had about $2,500 in checks, cash and gift cards stolen Nov. 14 during their wedding. The theft occurred at a venue on the 800 block of Goodale Boulevard.