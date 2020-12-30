Grandview Heights Moment in Time

Wayne Carlson

This photo shows ruins of the Dwyer House (built in 1915) at 1198 Lincoln Road.

The circumstances surrounding this particular fire (circa 1920s) are not known, but early Grandview Heights and Marble Cliff experienced a number of fires that completely destroyed homes and businesses.

The extensive damage of many of these early catastrophic fires was due, in part, to a reliance on volunteers, unpaved roads that when muddy were difficult to navigate and inadequate equipment or hydrant pressure.

Prior to the purchase of the city’s first fire truck in 1924, a hose cart (inset), stored in the Henterscheid Grocery building, was hauled by horse or manpower to the location of the fire.

In one early episode, the team arrived at the scene of a fire only to discover that its new hoses were threaded in a reverse sense from those of the hydrant and could not be attached.

The farmhouse at the scene on the east side of the city burned to the ground.

