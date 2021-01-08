Goodwill Columbus to partner with Elford on redevelopment of headquarters site

Goodwill Columbus is partnering with Columbus-based contractor Elford on a project to redevelop the agency's campus on Edgehill Road near Grandview Heights.

"Our team is looking forward to collaborating with the city of Columbus, the Fifth by Northwest Area Commission and other community partners to create a vibrant campus that will include a flagship retail store, a new Goodwill headquarters on 5th Avenue and vibrant mixed-use spaces on Edgehill Road," Elford president Mike Fitzpatrick said in a statement.

"We're still in the early stages, with a lot of details still to be worked out," Goodwill Columbus president and CEO Marjory Pizzuti said. "We're excited about the opportunity to design a redevelopment of our site that will continue to meet the needs of our program and provide an asset to the neighborhood and surrounding community."

Although it is commonly considered part of Grandview, the 5.4-acre site on Edgehill is in Columbus, she said.

"Goodwill Columbus has been evolving for the last few years, and as we move forward, we are determining what our organization's headquarters and programming space will be," Pizzuti said.

Goodwill's board of directors created a task force to "look into what our options are," she said.

With a greater focus on sending participants in Goodwill's workplace-development program to businesses in their neighborhoods, the organization does not need to use the entire 125,000 square feet of space at its headquarters, Pizzuti said.

Some programming still will be held at the site, and Goodwill's administrative offices will remain, she said.

Although Goodwill operates a donation center at 1759 W. Fifth Ave. up the road from the headquarters site, the closest retail store is at 2550 N. High St. in the north campus area, Pizzuti said.

"The new store will be able to serve the people who live in the area that includes Grandview, Upper Arlington and the south (Ohio State University) campus," she said.

Exactly how much of the available space at the headquarters site will be redeveloped by Elford and how much will remain as Goodwill's headquarters remains to be determined, Pizzuti said.

It's also too early to speculate on what type of new development Elford might bring to the site, she said.

"We'll have more details to come in the next few months," Pizzuti said.

Goodwill Columbus has been in place on Edgehill Road since 1954, she said.

The organization reviewed a number of requests for proposals submitted by developers before settling on partnering with Elford for the upcoming project, Pizzuti said.

"We went with Elford based on the strength of their proposal, but we also have a history of working with Elford," she said.

The developer worked with Goodwill on the renovation of the headquarters completed in 2007 and has assisted with the construction of several of Goodwill's newest retail stores, Pizzuti said.

Goodwill Columbus is a member of Goodwill Industries International, an association of 181 independent member organizations throughout the United States and Canada. For more information on Goodwill Industries International, go to goodwill.org.

afroman@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekAfroman