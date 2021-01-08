Grandview Heights Moment in Time

Wayne Carlson

GH/MCHS

This 1,900-square-foot home at 1179 Broadview in Grandview Heights was built in 1918 by William G. Jackson, president and general manager of Jackson Realty Co. of Columbus.

Jackson lived on Cambridge Boulevard in Marble Cliff. The new house probably was sold immediately to John O. Gooding, treasurer of the Jackson Realty Co. who moved there from Summit Street in Columbus.

The Goodings were followed in 1923 by Maxwell and Sarah Bode and then in 1926 by Thomas and Sarah Winters. Winters was an agent for Mutual Insurance Co. The home was purchased by Lawrence and Belva Looker in 1950, and they owned it until 1990. Their daughter, Elaine, is shown in this 1961 photograph, pulling children in a sled in front of the home.

This house is representative of the classic American Foursquare architectural style that was popular from the early 1900s, built in urban and suburban neighborhoods until the early 1930s. The Foursquare gets its name from its simple, cubic shape and floor plan, with four large rooms on each of the two floors. Arranging the rooms in quadrants eliminated the need for long hallways and made efficient use of interior space. Simple, symmetrical Foursquare homes were less costly to build than more complicated Victorians and often were available from such catalogs as Sears, Roebuck and Co.

The style most often incorporated many of the interior design features of the Craftsman movement, and the Looker home exemplified those interior features. The Craftsman name comes from the title of a popular magazine published by the famous furniture designer, Gustav Stickley, between 1901 and 1916. A true Craftsman house is one that is built according to plans published in Stickley’s magazine. But other magazines, pattern books and mail-order house catalogs began to publish plans for houses with Craftsman-like details. Soon “Craftsman” came to mean any house that expressed the English arts and crafts ideals.

