Grandview Heights Roundup: Boys basketball team looks to learn from mistakes

Aiden Leslie saw it happen last season and hopes it happens again for the Grandview Heights boys basketball team.

The junior guard scored a team-high 14 points as the Bobcats lost their first game of the season, 49-35 to Centerburg in the championship game of the Bobcat Holiday Classic on Dec. 30.

Last season, the Bobcats lost to Worthington Christian 48-30 on Jan. 25 to fall to 11-5. However, they won their final 11 games before the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of the postseason after their Division IV regional semifinal.

Grandview won its first two games this season to extend that streak to 13 before losing to the Trojans. Leslie was hoping another winning streak would follow.

“We knew a loss was going to happen at sometime,” said Leslie, whose team fell to 2-1. “It’s hard, but we have to keep our head up and handle the adversity like we did last season.

“Last year, we lost to Worthington Christian and then flipped it around. We had an 11-game win streak and brought that to 13 this year. The streak has to end, but we played hard and they were a tough team.”

Coach Ray Corbett said his team needed to work on several phases of the game, and the Bobcats had time to think about those changes. The program was in quarantine after being exposed to the coronavirus during the home holiday tournament.

Grandview resumes games Thursday, Jan. 14, at Fisher Catholic before beginning MSL-Ohio Division play Friday, Jan. 15, at home against Buckeye Valley.

“(Centerburg's) pressure bothered us, and we didn’t handle that well,” Corbett said. “We talked about that before the game, at halftime and after the game.

“We press each other in practice every day, but there’s a difference of whether it’s live or it’s Memorex. It’s different when the lights are on. They had some size out front on their press and that gave us problems.”

The Trojans' defense forced 17 turnovers, leading to 20 points. They also made nine 3-pointers.

“We did some good things, but we didn’t finish and we didn’t have a good night in the paint,” Corbett said. “We have to do a better job. Offensively, they were able to get us out of our comfort zone and pressure us.”

The Bobcats started the season by defeating Northridge 49-43 on Dec. 21. Senior forward Adam Bechtel scored 11 points, and Leslie and sophomore guard Danny Claypool added 10 apiece.

Sophomore guard Tre Holliman scored 18 points with four 3-pointers as Grandview defeated Berne Union 60-37 on Dec. 29 in the first round of the Bobcat Holiday Classic.

“I liked our effort, and we did a good job in that respect,” said Corbett, whose team plays a league game against visiting Columbus Academy on Tuesday, Jan. 19. “I didn’t like our strength with the ball, and we had a lot of turnovers. If you don’t finish inside and turn the ball over, you’re not going to win.”

Girls basketball team

falls in season opener

The girls basketball team waited until Jan. 5 for its opener and lost to host Academy 36-30 in MSL-Ohio play.

First-year coach Kalee Seagle said her team looked like it had waited more than six weeks to open the season.

“In the first half, we looked like we hadn’t played a basketball game yet,” said Seagle, whose team lost to West Jefferson 49-31 on Jan. 7 and played league-foe Worthington Christian on Jan. 8. “We just had to settle down, get into our offense and slow things down a bit.

“Our adrenaline was running, and we were forcing it a bit in the beginning. Once we settled down and settled in, I thought we looked good.”

Hannah Yochem led with 10 points, and Rachel Hartman, Melana Pomerants and Charlotte Tucker all scored six.

The Bobcats trailed 9-5 after one quarter and 21-10 at halftime.

“We (hadn't) played anyone else since November scrimmages,” Seagle said. “It’s hard to get in a flow when all you have is practice. I’m happy that they were here and played hard. Our shots didn’t fall, and that was the difference.

“We played good defense and played well offensively in the second half. We dug ourselves a hole we couldn’t get out of.”

Grandview plays at Whitehall on Saturday, Jan. 16, and at home against Bexley on Tuesday, Jan. 19, in league contests.

Swimmers looking for

more practice time

The boys and girls swimming and diving teams opened the season with a pair of virtual meets Dec. 26 and Jan. 2 against Hartley and Ready, as the Bobcats competed at Aquatic Adventures.

Grandview’s normal pool – Columbus Aquatics Center – closed Nov. 18 because of the pandemic and won’t open until at least Tuesday, Jan. 19.

“We have been looking for pool time,” coach Susan Ferguson said. “We missed two weeks in December because (Columbus Aquatics) closed. The kids have been working hard trying to get as much in as they can.”

On Dec. 26, Hartley won the girls meet with 156 points, followed by Grandview (116) and Ready (26). Phoebe Ferguson won the 200-yard freestyle (2 minutes, 4.58 seconds) and 100 breaststroke (1:15.3) and was a member of the winning 400 free relay (4:12.15) with Sam Schaefer, Jada Heren and Lucia Mastroianni.

Marco Brunette led the boys by winning the 200 free (1:53.75) and 100 breast (1:13.43). He also joined Blake Yates, Adam Ellis and Williams Halberg on the first-place 400 relay (3:49.43) as Grandview finished second (109) behind Hartley (138).

Phoebe Ferguson won the 200 individual medley (2:17.63) and 100 butterfly (1:02.39) on Jan. 2 as the girls finished second (124) behind Hartley (154) and ahead of Ready (22).

Yates won the 200 IM (2:10.3) and 100 fly (1:00.39) as the boys were runners-up (109) to Hartley (151) with Ready (4) placing third.

