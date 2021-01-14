Grandview Heights Moment in Time

Wayne Carlson

GH/MCHS

This spectacular aerial view of the confluence of the Scioto and Olentangy jivers just south of Grandview Heights was taken in 1949 by famous Dayton photographer William Preston Mayfield.

Mayfield was the personal photographer to the Wright brothers and, at 14 years old in 1910, was first person in the nation to take a photograph from an airplane, according to libraries.wright.edu.

The photo is looking directly east, over Grandview Avenue at the bottom, toward the Columbus skyline at the top. A working quarry is at the right center, flanked on the right by the West Yard of the railroad at McKinley Avenue and to the left by a vacated water-filled quarry.

The tower of WBNS television is at the top left, just to the right of the railroad siding and bridge south of Goodale Boulevard and above the water-treatment plant on Dublin Road, which curves through the left portion of the photo.

This entire area is now dominated by the interchanges of Interstate 670 at Grandview Avenue.

The quarry at the bottom is now the location of the Arbors of Watermark apartment complex.

This photo is used courtesy of the Special Collections and Archives at Wright State University.

This historical narrative from the Grandview Heights/Marble Cliff Historical Society was provided by Wayne Carlson.