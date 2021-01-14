Grandview Heights police beat: Jan. 14

ThisWeek group

Grandview Heights Division of Police officers responded Dec. 31 to two reports of vehicles stolen on the 700 block of Yard Street.

A woman said her car valued at $12,000 had been stolen between 10 p.m. Dec. 30 and 8 a.m. Dec. 31.

Another woman said her vehicle had been stolen between 10:32 and 10:38 p.m. Dec. 31.

In other recent Grandview police incident reports:

• A resident on the 1600 block of Arlington Avenue told police Jan. 5 someone had stolen her car valued at $25,000 overnight. She said the spare keys to the car had been taken from her friend's unlocked car.

• An employee of a business on the 800 block of Williams Avenue reported Jan. 5 that prescription medicine valued at $1,080 was missing from a locked cage. The medication was discovered missing while employees were doing an end-of-the-year inventory.

• While on patrol about midnight Jan. 6, an officer observed a car parked on the 1300 block of Haines Avenue with the passenger-side front door open. The vehicle appeared to have been entered. The owner was contacted and confirmed that several items, including a pair of sunglasses and tools, had been stolen.

• A resident on the 1300 block of Arlington reported a theft Dec. 25. Further investigation showed two of the victim's checks had been stolen, forged and deposited into a foreign account. Total loss was $7,400.

• An employee of a business on the 900 block of Goodale Boulevard reported someone had entered the store about 4:15 p.m. Dec. 29 and walked out with about $500 in merchandise without paying.

• A trailer belonging to a business was stolen from a lot on the 1400 block of Dublin Road. The trailer valued at $7,000 was stolen between 5 p.m. Dec. 15 and 2:45 p.m. Dec. 17.

• A resident on the 1300 block of Inglis Avenue told police Dec. 19 a jar of loose change, video games, video game controllers and several gift cards were stolen from his home. Total loss was $1,600.

• Officers responded Dec. 21 to a construction site on the 900 block of Pullman Place on a report of a theft. A contractor told police he had left his equipment and tools at the site Dec. 18 and returned that morning to find they had been stolen. Total loss was $637.

• A resident on the 800 block of Timberman Road reported that someone driving a dark-color hatchback had pulled beside his vehicle at 1:15 a.m. Dec. 21 and had stolen items, including a stroller, out of the trunk of his car. The suspect vehicle then continued northbound on Timberman. Total loss was $700.

• A resident on the 1100 block of Westwood Avenue told police Dec. 21 a pair of binoculars and a GPS unit had been stolen from his vehicle. The theft occurred between 7:30 p.m. Dec. 20 and 12:23 p.m. Dec. 21.