Grandview Heights Roundup: Wrestlers finally put preseason work to test

Grandview Heights wrestling coach Mike Dodge was taking it all in Jan. 9 during the program’s first competition of the season.

Walking back and forth from the gray mat featuring the middle school matches to the navy blue mat where the varsity bouts were contested, Dodge was finally able to see what his wrestlers had learned after nearly two months of preseason workouts.

The varsity lost to the Westerville North junior varsity team 56-12, while the middle school wrestlers fared better, defeating Westerville Blendon 40-24. But Dodge was most happy about finally having the chance to get out of the practice room.

“I think we were really excited to get out here,” he said. “It was good to finally get out and wrestle other people. I’m very proud of the way our dudes wrestled, but we still have a lot we need to work on.

“Our high schoolers wrestled great. It was a great learning experience for all of them and we’re ready to keep things going. The middle schoolers wrestled really well. They don’t get a lot of mat time, so I’m very pleased with the way they stood their own against a really good team.”

The varsity team’s two victories came on first-period pins by Ian Matney (106 pounds) and Tazio Pintor (138), with Matney winning in 1 minute, 29 seconds.

“Sometimes when you wrestle, you’re in the moment and react to things,” Matney said. “He was riding me high, and I just pulled him down and pinned him. It felt good to get out there. We’re just happy we had wrestling this year.”

Pintor needed only 49 seconds to pin his opponent.

“It was going so fast, but I knew I could pin him,” he said. “I wasn’t keeping track of the score. My main goal was to get him on his back and pin him.”

The Bobcats struggled against a North program that has nearly 90 wrestlers. All the losses were by pins except for Jason Reaser at 145 (6-0) and Carter Black at 195 (9-1).

“I think it definitely was an awakening for a lot of the kids because it’s their first year wrestling,” said Pintor, whose team has 20 wrestlers on its roster. “They didn’t know what it was like to compete against other schools. It definitely helped people realize what the sport is about and what it’s going to take to succeed.”

The Bobcats opened MSL-Ohio Division competition Jan. 14 with a dual against Bexley. They competed against league-foe Buckeye Valley and Watterson in duals Jan. 16 before a Jan. 20 league dual against Whitehall.

“Wrestling is a big deal at Grandview,” Dodge said. “With the numbers and the kids that we have, we want to get the kids to understand where they should be wrestling at. They want to be coached up tough and want to face good competition. I’m excited to see how they do the rest of the season.”

Swimmers sweep Jags

in first in-person meet

The boys and girls swimming and diving teams had their first face-to-face meet when the Bobcats swept Wellington on Jan. 9 at Aquatic Adventures.

After opening with a pair of virtual meets, Grandview competed against the Jaguars at the same facility. The boys won 104-100 and the girls won 157-62.

“The meet was really fun despite everyone wearing masks at all times unless they were behind the block ready to compete,” coach Susan Ferguson said. “They maintained distancing at individual stations in the dive well area and around the competition pool with swimmers placed at individual stations around 8 feet apart.”

For the boys, Marco Brunette won the 200-yard freestyle (1 minute, 51.71 seconds) and 500 free (5:07.94) in a pair of personal records, and Blake Yates won the 100 butterfly (1:00.4) and 100 backstroke (personal-record 1:01.02).

Both were members of the winning 200 free relay (1:44.88) with Ethan Deis and Adam Ellis and the first-place 400 free relay (3:48.14) with William Halberg and Ellis.

In the girls meet, Phoebe Ferguson won the 100 free (57.33) and 100 back (1:04.13), and Lucia Mastroianni won the 50 free (28.27) and 100 fly (1:12.53). Megan Urig was first in the 200 free (personal-record 2:35.19) and Jada Heren won the 200 individual medley (2:34.08).

Sam Schaefer, Mastroianni, Heren and Phoebe Ferguson won the 200 free (1:53.51) and 400 free (4:15.78) relays, and Vivi Chute, Urig, Emma Rowland and Caroline Clifford won the 200 medley relay (2:20.71).

Girls basketball team

earns first win

Hannah Yochem scored 29 points, including six 3-pointers, to help lift the girls basketball team past Northridge 55-49 on Jan. 11 for its first win.

Rachel Hartman had 15 points for the Bobcats, who were 1-3 overall and 0-2 in the MSL-Ohio before playing Buckeye Valley on Jan. 13. Melana Pomerants had six points and Charlotte Tucker added five.

“The girls are finding their roles, and that’s important because not everyone can score 15 points a game,” first-year coach Kalee Seagle said. “The kid who gets 15 rebounds and the one who has two steals is just as important as the kid who scores a lot of points.

“Sasha Pomerants hasn’t scored a lot and isn’t the biggest player, but she’s been averaging around 10 rebounds and she’s been playing great defense.”

Yochem was averaging 13.0 points and Hartman was averaging 11.5.

shennen@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekHennen