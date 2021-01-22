District Notebook: Grandview Heights student achievement continues to improve despite pandemic

Andy Culp

Grandview Heights Schools

In a year of challenges unlike any we have experienced, Grandview Heights Schools continues to make great strides.

In our upcoming third annual Quality Profile, we look forward to sharing with you our achievements in academic performance and student growth.

The Quality Profile also clearly articulates the goals and objectives for our school district and allows us to be transparent in our growth and to identify areas of improvement. Residents can expect to see our latest Quality Profile in their mailboxes soon.

When the state mandated all school buildings to close in March 2020, our staff quickly rose to the challenge of teaching our students remotely. In the past year, we provided seamless access to learning in a digital environment. Our staff and families worked together to stay connected academically and emotionally. We also have worked hard to promote digital wellness in a time when technology use is more than a tool to simply support education.

From kindergarten to graduation, our ongoing commitment to excellence can be measured in our academic data and results.

For example, with a 100% graduation rate, Grandview Heights Schools is tied for first in the state and nation in graduation rate, according to the Ohio Department of Education and U.S. News & World Report. Additionally, U.S. News & World Report ranks Grandview Heights High School in the top 5% of all high schools in the United States and the top 3% of all high schools in the state.

We are increasing both access and excellence when it comes to Advanced Placement and College Credit Plus course offerings. In 2016, Grandview Heights High School students sat for 238 AP exams, and 70.1% of those students scored a three or above (the score needed to be eligible for college credit). In 2020, our students sat for 333 exams, with 79.4% of students earning a score of three or higher. That is the highest percentage achieved to date in Grandview Heights Schools. The AP College Board has awarded the district three AP Honor Roll distinctions. The class of 2020 also accumulated a total of 455 college credits during their four years in high school.

While we have much to celebrate, we do not rest on past success alone. We remain committed to our mission to maximize and personalize every student’s learning and our district is dedicated to meeting the goals set forth in our continuous-improvement plan. Our teachers and staff develop curriculum and utilize teaching methods to ensure college and career readiness for our students, including instilling in them necessary skills, such as creativity, problem solving, critical thinking and intellectual curiosity, that will better prepare them for a life of productivity and well-being.

For over a century, in addition to the hard work of our students and staff, Grandview Heights Schools’ tradition of excellence has been built by community involvement and pride. The families and residents of Grandview Heights and Marble Cliff continue to be a great support to the district, lifting us to greater heights each year. We’re thankful for their support of our students, staff and schools and for contributing to the improvement of our district.

Andy Culp is superintendent of Grandview Heights Schools.