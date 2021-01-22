Grandview Heights Moment in Time

Wayne Carlson

GH/MCHS

Jane (Hess) Harris died Jan. 6.

Harris was a proud resident of Grandview Heights and a 1956 graduate of the Grandview Heights schools, as was her classmate and husband, Ron. She also was an Ohio State Buckeye, graduating with a fine-arts degree.

Harris has been an active member of the board of the Grandview Heights/Marble Cliff Historical Society for many years, providing valuable support as a society volunteer and most recently as the secretary of the board.

Ron and Jane Harris’ 1897 Victorian home on Urlin Avenue was featured in the society’s 2004 home tour. Jane Harris also served as a board member and past president of the Grandview Heights High School Alumni Association, as a member and treasurer of the Women's Auxiliary of the Buckeye Ranch and as a docent and past docent chair for the Columbus Museum of Art. She will be missed by all of us who have been fortunate enough to know her.

Jane Harris' obituary can be viewed online at schoedinger.com.

This historical narrative from the Grandview Heights/Marble Cliff Historical Society was provided by Wayne Carlson.