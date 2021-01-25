Grandview Heights Roundup: Bobcats bowling teams making up for lost time

The Grandview Heights boys and girls bowling teams are trying to make up for a lost December.

Because of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, the Bobcats were not allowed to have competitions until Dec. 19. That led to the squads having limited practice sessions before opening the season Jan. 6 against New Albany.

The Bobcats then had six matches in 10 days as they tried to work out some of the unorthodox tendencies that they picked up while training on their own. Coach Ashley Stahurski said the bowlers remain a work in progress.

“We weren’t able to practice in most of December, and not being able to see them and practice with them was difficult,” Stahurski said. “They went out and practiced by themselves, which is great, but they also picked up bad habits. Unfortunately, we couldn’t fix that before matches started, but we’re working on it.”

Both teams were 1-5 overall and in the COHSBC-A Division before facing Olentangy on Jan. 22.

“There have been some ups and downs to the season, but it’s not over yet,” said the boys team's Jack Greer, who had a 165.3 average through six matches. “We have to keep our composure because that’s very important. If you have the same mentality going up there and if you throw your same ball each time and hit your mark, things will go well. As long as you don't get nervous and stay calm, you just throw it and play your game.”

The boys and girls both won Jan. 11 against Westerville North. Luke Clark-Moody (team-high 166.8 average) was medalist with a 376 as the boys won 1,876-1,596. Greer had a 358 and Dominic Moretti (150.9) added a 350.

“The boys have come together well, and they know when they aren’t doing as well,” Stahurski said. “Luke Clark-Moody has really stepped it up from last year, and he has put in a lot of effort. Jack has been working his butt off to improve and to get where he needs to be.”

Mackenzie Starner had a 324 to lead the girls in a 1,551-1,400 win over North. She had a team-best 155.0 average through six matches.

“The girls are all stepping up to the plate,” Stahurski said. “Since we don’t have a j.v. (team) this season, those girls from last year are now varsity bowlers.

“They are all coming out of their shells, which is great. It took the other girls a while to get out of their comfort zones and these girls are taking it all in and moving along quickly.”

Maddie Hollar (140.6) and Tully Downer (139.5) were next in average for the girls.

“Last year we had a pretty big team, but this year we have more one-on-one time with coach,” Hollar said of not having a j.v. team. “It helps being able to get more practice. I have learned to slow down instead of bowl quickly and that has definitely helped my game.”

The Bobcats have COHSBC-A matches against Big Walnut on Jan. 28 at Capri Lanes and Worthington Christian on Jan. 29 at HP Lanes before facing Ready on Feb. 2 at HP Lanes.

Grandview practices and holds its home matches at RollHouse Entertainment Columbus, the former Game of Western Columbus. The teams competed at Sawmill Lanes for the last six seasons.

“They are great,” Stahurski said of the facility. “They are super nice and have allowed us to have as much time as we need and whenever we need it.

“The lanes are oiled every day and we aren’t playing on lanes that someone has already played on. It helps the kids know what to expect with their shots.”

Boys basketball team

back from quarantine

The boys basketball team tried last week for its first win since returning to play from quarantine Jan. 15, a 70-49 loss to Buckeye Valley in its MSL-Ohio opener.

Aidan Leslie scored 15 points and Tre Holliman added nine for the Bobcats, who were 2-3 overall and 0-2 in the league before playing Whitehall on Jan. 21 and Bexley on Jan. 23.

Grandview also lost to league-foe Columbus Academy 40-32 on Jan. 19 to drop a third consecutive game.

“We’re going to find out where we are at quickly with the schedule we have ahead,” said coach Ray Corbett, whose team also played Grove City Christian on Jan. 25 and had a league game against Worthington Christian on Jan. 26. “We play six games in 12 days after being off for a while, so we’re going to have to be ready.”

Grandview is scheduled to play a league contest at Wellington on Jan. 29 before playing at Tree of Life on Jan. 30 and at home against Cristo Rey on Feb. 3.

Swimmers prep

for league meet

The boys and girls swimming and diving teams are preparing for the MSL meet scheduled for Jan. 29 and 30 at Academy and Columbus School for Girls.

Last season, the girls were third (158 points) behind CSG (393) and Academy (224), and the boys were fifth (111) behind champion Academy (238).

The Bobcats competed Jan. 16 at Academy, with the girls finishing second (62) behind the host Vikings (87) and ahead of Liberty Union (9). The boys were second (39) behind Academy (119).

Phoebe Ferguson won the 50-yard freestyle (25.87 seconds) and 500 free (5:31.04), and Jada Heren was first in the 200 free (2:12.69). The two combined with Lucia Mastroianni and Sam Schaefer to win the 200 free (1:47.49) and 400 free (4:03.53) relays.

For the boys, Blake Yates won the 100 free (personal-record 52.21) and 200 individual medley (2:11.1).

shennen@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekHennen