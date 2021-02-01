Grandview Heights Roundup: Rachel Hartman's play creating mismatches for girls basketball team's opponents

First-year Grandview Heights girls basketball coach Kalee Seagle has the perfect description for what senior guard/forward Rachel Hartman does to opponents.

“She’s a walking mismatch,” Seagle said.

At 5-foot-11, Hartman is too tall for many guards to defend and agile enough to give post players fits in the paint. She has made the most of that advantage this season, averaging 10.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists through nine games while leading the Bobcats in steals (1.8) and blocks (1.0).

“Rachel is a very tough player to match up against,” said Seagle, whose team was 2-7 overall and 1-6 in the MSL-Ohio Division before playing Whitehall on Jan. 30 in the first round of the league tournament. “She can beat posts on the outside because she can make 3-pointers, and if you put a guard on her, she can post up on (that guard). That’s good to have.”

Hartman moved to Grandview from Upper Arlington just before her freshman year. She sat the bench in middle school, but started practicing more and playing AAU the summer before joining the Bobcats. As a result, she has started for all four high school seasons.

“I was more scared as a freshman, and I’m more comfortable now,” said Hartman, who averaged 9.7 points last season and was second-team all-league. “We have a young team now and the freshmen are scared the same way I was.

“The best thing I can do is to tell them that they’re fine. If they miss a shot they should still take it. It’s the only way you are going to get better.”

Hartman sees the problems she can cause opponents and tries to make the most of that.

“If a post is guarding me they normally won’t come out to the perimeter when I’m shooting a 3, and if they do I can go around them,” she said. “If a guard is on me, they are usually pretty small and there’s a mismatch there.”

Still, Hartman said defense has always been her favorite part of the game until she developed a new skill this season – driving to the basket.

“I like playing defense the most,” Hartman said. “Well, it used to be defense, but this year I really like driving to the basket more. I haven’t done that in the past, and I’m figuring out that I can get past them easily. I like to drive a lot more.”

Hartman played volleyball for the first time this fall and found success at the net, leading the team with 39 blocks as a middle blocker.

“My specialty was blocking in volleyball,” she said. “When I’m blocking in basketball, I go all out and swing on them. In volleyball, you have to be more careful not to touch the net and you have to jump straight up. You have to be more controlled. In basketball, I just get my aggression out.”

Hartman has committed to play basketball at the University of Rochester, a Division III school. She has a 3.75 GPA and plans to major in nursing.

“Rachel is changing her mentality,” Seagle said. “She’s starting to realize that if players are quick, they aren’t tall enough to guard her. If they are tall, they aren’t that quick. She is starting to take advantage of the mismatch she creates.”

Boys basketball team

working to get better

The boys basketball team had lost six consecutive games and was 2-6 overall and 0-5 in the MSL-Ohio before playing Wellington on Jan. 29.

The Bobcats lost league road games to Bexley 66-37 on Jan. 23 and Worthington Christian 80-45 on Jan. 26. Coach Ray Corbett said he knew his inexperienced players would have to get better as the season progressed.

“We play in a very competitive league, and we knew it would be this way,” Corbett said. “We knew we would have to be a solid team to compete and we’re just not solid right now. We have to get better on offense and defense.

“I think we’re getting better, but we’re playing in one of the most competitive leagues in central Ohio. No one is going to feel sorry for us. Bexley (improved to 3-1) in the league and (the Lions) didn’t win a game in the league last year. We just have to get better.”

Aidan Leslie led the Bobcats against Bexley with 11 points and Ian Gecse added 10.

The MSL-Ohio tournament begins Feb. 6. The second round is Feb. 9, and the third and final round is Feb. 12.

Boys bowlers win

league tournament

The boys bowling team captured the MSL-Ohio title Jan. 23 at Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl.

The Bobcats finished second (3,011) behind Whitehall (3,455) in the preliminary round of the league tournament to qualify for the championship roll-off, which Grandview won two games to one.

Luke Clark-Moody rolled a 648 three-game series to finish second of 26 bowlers behind Whitehall’s A.J. Scott (665) and earn first-team all-league honors. Hayden Roemer (sixth, 557) was second-team all-league and Jack Greer (15th, 470) was honorable mention.

Dominic Moretti (17th, 460) and Griffin Rosinski (25th, 338) also competed.

Grandview’s Ashley Stahurski was the boys Coach of the Year.

The girls team finished fourth (2,225) in the preliminary round behind Worthington Christian (2,829), Buckeye Valley (2,431) and Whitehall (2,249). Worthington Christian defeated Buckeye Valley 2-1 in the roll-off.

Mackenzie Starner was ninth (433) of 24 bowlers to lead Grandview and earn second-team all-league honors. Taylor Sanzo (11th, 379) and Tully Downer (13th, 358) both were honorable mention, and Maddie Hollar (18th, 245), Kyrsten Willimott (19th, 239) and Eryn O’Harra (20th, 221) all rolled two games.

The boys were 2-5 overall and in the COHSBC-A before facing Big Walnut on Jan. 28, and the girls were 1-6 overall and in the COHSBC-A before playing the Golden Eagles.

Both teams are scheduled to compete against Marysville on Feb. 4 at Dragon Lanes and Teays Valley on Feb. 8 at RollHouse Entertainment Columbus.

