Grandview Heights Moment in Time

Wayne Carlson

GH/MCHS

This is a reprint of the first feature story and photograph published.

Mr. Julius F. Stone was an influential Columbus industrialist and entrepreneur who had lived in Grandview Heights. His home at 1065 Westwood Ave., which he and his family lived in until the mid-1940s, was razed to develop the current Stonegate Village homes at Westwood and Goodall Boulevard.

Mr. Stone (upper right) was the owner of Ohio Buggy Works and the Seagrave Co., turn-of-the-century makers of Seagrave fire equipment. Mr. Stone was a trustee of the Ohio State University and president of the university’s Research Foundation. He donated quite a sum of money to the university, endowing a fellowship in biophysical research and purchasing the first Ohio State cyclotron.

In 1925, he donated Gibraltar Island in Lake Erie near Put-In-Bay to Ohio State to establish what would become the Franz Theodore Stone Lab, in honor of his father. He was very active in conservation issues and organized the first Colorado River expedition for sport in 1909. He was inducted into the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Hall of Fame in 1967.

His Harvard University-educated son Julius Stone Jr. (lower right) is credited with saving Key West, Florida, from total collapse in 1935 and reestablishing it as a mecca of tourism. Another of Julius Stone's sons, George, was commander of the Ohio Wing of the Civil Air Patrol and was the pilot of the first plane to land at Don Scott Field in 1942.

This historical narrative from the Grandview Heights/Marble Cliff Historical Society was provided by Wayne Carlson.