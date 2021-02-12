Grandview Heights police beat: Feb. 12

ThisWeek group

• A resident on the 1500 block of Wyandotte Road reported Jan. 27 that someone had opened an online bank account using her identity in 2018. The account recently was discovered while the victim was attempting to do a home refinance. The account is delinquent for the amount of $1,475.

• A resident on the 1100 block of Glenn Avenue reported Feb. 3 that a purse containing a wallet, a pair of glasses and a game controller had been stolen from her car. The theft occurred between 7:15 p.m. Feb. 2 and 1:30 a.m. Feb. 3. Total loss was $240.

• A resident on the 1300 block of Mulford Road told police Feb. 3 he had been the victim of a scam that resulted in him purchasing $5,200 in gift cards.

• Officers took reports Feb. 4 of two vehicles being broken into overnight while parked in a garage on the 700 block of Yard Street. A man told police that several tools, a tablet computer and battery chargers were stolen from his company work truck. Total loss was $3,005. Another man reported the rear driver's-side window had been shattered on his vehicle, but nothing was stolen.