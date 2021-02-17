Girls Basketball: Grandview Heights' Hannah Yochem surpasses 1,000 career points

Hannah Yochem surpassed the 1,000-point mark for her career with the Grandview Heights girls basketball team.

The senior guard scored 12 points Feb. 16 in a 45-24 loss to Columbus Academy in MSL-Ohio Division play. Yochem needed 11 to reach the milestone and finished the night with 1,001 career points.

“Hannah has had to overcome injuries, a change in coaches and even (the) COVID(-19 coronavirus pandemic),” coach Kalee Seagle said. “At times, it didn’t seem like she would make it but she kept her head down and did it.

“Scoring 1,000 points takes all four years and it takes time and effort. Hannah is a student of the game and is always trying to learn. You are seeing that pay off for her.”

Yochem is the program’s third player to reach the milestone. The others are 1993 graduate Michelle Chavanne with 1,341 and 1992 graduate Heather Abbot with 1,142.

Chavanne was the head coach of the girls program from 2012-14.

The 17th-seeded Bobcats are 5-11 entering their game at fifth-seeded Mount Gilead on Feb. 20 in the second round of the Division III district tournament.

