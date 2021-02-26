Grandview Heights Moment in Time

Wayne Carlson

Grandview Heights/Marble Cliff Historical Society

Sylvio Antonio Casparis was born in Italy in 1850. He came to the United States when he was 7 and made his way to Columbus in 1888, establishing the Casparis Stone Co.

Casparis worked as a contractor for many years, including building roads and dams and using crushed stone to develop railroad beds.

This 1897 photo shows Casparis astride a horse during construction of the Nashua (later renamed Wachusett) aqueduct, which serves the Boston water supply.

Casparis was hired to do extensive masonry construction at the Wachusett Reservoir project. That same year he joined fellow contractor and business owner W.O. Taylor as vice president of the Columbus Macadam Co. and later as co-owner of the Casparis Marble Co. in North Carolina.

The Columbus Macadam Co. used crushed stone from the quarry to pave many main roads throughout the region.

The company worked the quarries along the Scioto, one of which was the Casparis Quarry, established in 1891.

In 1913, he merged with the Woodruff-Pausch Stone Co. to start Marble Cliff Quarries Co.

His mansion, which he reportedly called Elton House, was built in Marble Cliff in 1908. Designed by famed architect Frank Packard to mimic a Scottish castle, it came to be known as the "Casparis Castle." It is now 10 Arlington Place in Marble Cliff.

Casparis died in December 1921.

This historical narrative from the Grandview Heights/Marble Cliff Historical Society was provided by Wayne Carlson.