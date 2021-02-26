Grandview Heights police beat: Feb. 26

ThisWeek group

• A resident on the 800 block of Burr Avenue reported Feb. 11 that someone had attempted to gain entry to her vehicle and had damaged the driver's-side door lock. The damage occurred between 8 p.m. Feb. 5 and 10 a.m. Feb. 6.

• A man reported Feb. 15 that fraudulent charges had appeared on his credit-card statement after he had booked services over the phone from a business on the 700 block of Yard Street. The man said he had given a clerk his credit-card information Jan. 17, and the fraudulent charges totaling $1,400 showed up on his statement Jan. 23.

• A resident on the 800 block of Timberman Road told police she had been the victim of a scam. The woman said she had received a call Feb. 18 from a person who supposedly was from the FBI and that she was under investigation for drugs and stolen credit cards. She said she had given the caller personal financial information over the phone, resulting in more than $1,300 being stolen from her accounts.

• A resident on the 1300 block of Bluff Avenue reported that on Feb. 18, he had forwarded a down payment of $600 for a dog using a bank app to a seller in Michigan. He said that when he went to meet the seller Feb. 19, the seller could not produce the dog and refused to return the deposit.