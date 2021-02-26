Grandview Heights Schools notebook: Many factors determined all-in return to classes

Andy Culp

Grandview Heights Schools

The future of Grandview Heights Schools is bright as our schools and community continue to move forward. On Feb. 22, the school board voted to move forward with all-in learning beginning March 15.

The board, along with our governance team, considered a multitude of factors when approving this decision.

In February, approximately 90% of our staff received the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. We are fortunate to be a part of the 18,000 K-12 Franklin County school employees to be vaccinated at Hilliard Davidson and Reynoldsburg high schools. This is a significant mitigation step for our staff in our fight against COVID-19.

Community spread in Grandview Heights Schools boundaries and Franklin County continues to drop in the average number of new cases per 100,000, the positivity rate, CATS Data and our district dashboard. We are excited to see a recent significant reduction in case counts per 100,000 and positivity rates of COVID-19. We are hopeful that this trend will continue.

Social distancing in an all-in model of learning does present challenges. It will be our goal to maintain 3 feet of distancing. Although that won’t be possible in every learning environment for every student, we will strive to maintain 3-foot distancing in as many classrooms and situations as possible.

Returning to a traditional model of learning always has been a top priority. We also know that a recovery plan is essential to getting any students back on track. Our multi-tiered system of support will play a central role in our recovery planning. Utilizing testing and assessments, we are able to monitor progress so we can continue to meet students where they are and provide them with the personalized learning they need. This also includes looking ahead to targeted summer programming that will provide opportunities for students to come together for instruction, enrichment, connection and intervention. More details are forthcoming.

We are grateful for the ongoing flexibility and support of our community. It has enabled our students to continue to thrive during this time of adversity. I am confident that an end to these challenging times is in sight and that, in working together, we will succeed in finding the best solutions to serve our students.

Andy Culp is superintendent of Grandview Heights Schools.