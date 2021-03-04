Grandview Heights Moment in Time

Wayne Carlson

Grandview Heights/Marble Cliff Historical Society

At dawn on May 24, 1942, a Martin B-26 Marauder aircraft with a crew of eight took off from New Guinea on a bombing mission against a Japanese airfield at Rabaul.

The radioman on this mission was Cpl. Dale E. Bordner of Grandview Heights.

After successfully dropping their payload of 100-pound bombs, destroying many Japanese planes, the bomber, nicknamed the Imogene VII, was hit by anti-aircraft fire and ditched in the ocean just off shore from a Japanese-occupied island. Two crewmen died in the crash, and one died of injuries later.

After being rescued by local natives, two others were turned over to the enemy. Bordner, who sustained life-threatening injuries, and the other two survivors hid on the atoll for 10 months before being rescued by an Australian RAAF Catalina seaplane. This photo, from a LIFE Magazine article (June 28, 1943) documenting their ordeal, shows Bordner at the left, his other two crew mates and an Australian who had helped with the rescue inside of the seaplane’s gun blister.

Bordner received a Purple Heart, the Silver Star and the Soldiers Medal. He returned to Ohio and served as Grandview Heights City Council president and was elected mayor in 1971.

He was one of the founders of the Grandview Boys Athletic Association and was its president.

In 1974, after a bitter fight to remain mayor, the courts ruled that his job with the Ohio Water Development Authority was public employment and thus violated Grandview’s charter that prohibits city officials from holding other public jobs.

He stepped down and was replaced as mayor by Larry Pierce. Bordner, who lived on Palmer Road, died of kidney failure in 1981.

