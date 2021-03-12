Grandview Heights police beat: March 12

ThisWeek group

• A resident on the 1100 block of Oakland Avenue told police that on Feb. 22, he attempted to purchase an item from an unknown person on Instagram. The victim said he had made an online transfer of $200 to make the purchase but the suspect had not sent the item to him as of Feb. 26 and had blocked him on Instagram.

• A woman reported March 1 that a laptop computer, a computer bag and other miscellaneous items had been stolen from her room at a hotel on Yard Street. The woman said she had left the items in her room during her stay Feb. 22-27 and discovered them missing when she had checked out from the hotel. Total loss was $950.

• A resident on the 900 block of Bobcat Avenue told police a $1,000 laptop computer he had purchased had been stolen after being delivered to his front porch. He said the theft occurred Jan. 29. The victim said he had received an email at 9:49 a.m., confirming the package had been delivered, but when he opened his door about 10 minutes later, the package was gone.

• A resident on the 1000 block of Mulford Road reported his car stolen March 3.

• A resident on the 1000 block of West Second Avenue filed a report March 3 about a check fraud that had beguin December 2020. The victim said the estimated loss was $2,052.