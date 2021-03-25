Grandview Heights Planning Commission gives go-ahead to Sheetz store

Construction of a new Sheetz restaurant, convenience store and gas station on the southeast corner of Grandview Avenue and Dublin Road is expected to begin later this year.

It's still uncertain whether the outlet will be able to open before the end of 2021 or will open in the first quarter of 2022, said Frank Petruziello, president of development for Skilken Gold Real Estate Development, Sheetz' real estate developer, which served as the applicant on Sheetz' behalf.

The Grandview Heights Planning Commission approved a major site review March 17, paving the way for the project to begin. The planning commission in January 2021 approved a conditional use to allow construction on the lots at 744-746 Grandview Ave. and 1075 Dublin Road.

The site currently is occupied by a Meineke store and a vacant restaurant building.

The commission on March 17 also approved the applicant's request to demolish the two buildings on the site, a consolidation of the two lots, a variance from the city's planning and zoning code to allow more than one ground sign per parcel and approval to allow permanent ground signs in the required front and side yards.

Sheetz will build a 6,070-square-foot convenience store and restaurant with a detached fuel-service island and canopy.

More:Planning commission begins consideration of Sheetz application

A number of changes were made to the site plan based on feedback received at previous commission meetings, said Andrew Richlen, project manager for Skilken Gold.

"We've been working on the site plan diligently," Richlen said.

The refinements include increasing the size of the entryway into the site facing Grandview Avenue and adding seating along the north wall of the building to face Dublin Road, he said.

Additional bike racks will be placed at the northwest corner of the building, Richlen said.

The landscape plan has been revised to enhance the section of buffer along Grandview Avenue with a mix of hardscape and landscape, as requested, creating a pedestrian-friendly path along Grandview, with landscape and hardscaping on both sides of this 7-foot increased-width sidewalk, he said.

The applicant's willingness to make refinements "further enhances the design relative to how the building presents to the community on (Dublin Road) and Grandview Avenue," said P'Elizabeth Koelker, the city's new director of planning and community development who had prepared a staff report on the application.

The adjustments to the site plan and landscaping along Grandview Avenue in particular greatly improve "the presentation into town" at what is considered a gateway into Grandview Heights, she said.

The applicant has efforted to bring the project in alignment with city code and guidelines in the community plan, Koelker said.

"The building is fairly generic," she said. "I mean that in a positive sense to the degree that it could be reused in the future with the need to be torn down to become something else. From a sustainability perspective, that's positive."

As ThisWeek has reported, Sheetz plans to open several stores throughout central Ohio, including a Delaware store April 13.

afroman@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekAfroman