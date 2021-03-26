City Notes: Grandview Heights taking environmental stewardship seriously

Greta Kearns

City of Grandview Heights

Reduce, Reuse, Recycle. Over the years, this motto has become synonymous with sustainability efforts and attempts to draw attention to how much we as a society tend to waste. The past year has brought home for many of us of the amount of trash, recycling and food waste we generate in our households and has increased our personal resolve to do better.

Regionally, there has been a focus, especially by municipalities, on how our residents recycle and what we can do to be part of the solution. Grandview Heights is no exception. In August 2020, a food-waste drop-off site was established at 1525 Goodale Blvd. through a concept Kids That Compost had proposed and implemented in partnership with the city. Due to the overwhelming popularity of the site, it was quickly evident the six food-waste carts would not be sufficient to serve the community on a long-term basis.

In March, we were thrilled to announce City Council had accepted a grant for $19,982 from the Solid Waste Authority of Central Ohio to diversify our recycling streams and increase the tonnage of food and household items we recycle each year. Through the grant, the food-waste drop-off site was doubled in capacity. Additionally, the grant allows the city to purchase 550 carts for household recycling materials to be distributed to households in Grandview and Marble Cliff. Currently, a significant majority of residences recycle in Grandview. We will track data on both the increase in food-waste tonnage and household-materials tonnage recycled as a result. Residential recycling carts will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. First priority will be given to Grandview and Marble Cliff residents who have not previously received a cart from the city. Carts are anticipated to be delivered this summer. To request a cart, go to grandviewheights.gov and select Request Recycling Cart under the ‘I’m Looking For...’ tab.

Our efforts will not stop once the food-waste drop-off site is expanded and the recycling carts are in place. This year, we will kick off two campaigns locally in partnership with SWACO. This spring, you will begin seeing information about the Save More Than Food campaign as we highlight our expanded food-waste drop-off site. The focus will be on providing resources to our residents, such as planning guides to prevent food waste in households and information on how to reduce food waste through safe and easy recycling methods. Later this summer, we will kick off the Recycle Right, Make a Difference campaign. We will provide additional education to residents about what materials may be recycled, including virtually all household paper and cardboard, plastic bottles, jugs and tubs, metal cans, glass bottles, glass jars and carton containers. Earlier this year, plastic tubs, including containers for butter, sour cream, cottage cheese, yogurt and fruit slices, were added to the list of acceptable items.

Recycling the correct items makes a significant difference in the positive impact we can have.

We look forward to the year ahead as we continue our commitment to environmental stewardship. I encourage residents to keep an eye out for resources throughout the year. Updates to our recycling plans and more information can be found at www.grandviewheights.gov.

Greta Kearns is mayor of Grandview Heights.