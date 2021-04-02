Grandview Heights police beat: April 2

ThisWeek group

A Grandview Heights Division of Police officer who had conducted a random license-plate check March 19 on a vehicle parked at a gas station on the 1000 block of Dublin Road discovered the car had been stolen.

The officer observed a male exiting the vehicle and entering the gas station. Officers went into the building, and the clerk told them the male was in the restroom. The officers knocked on the restroom door, and the male opened the door, leaving the key to the vehicle and his hat behind. Officers placed him in custody.

A backpack containing drugs and drug paraphernalia was found inside the car.

The male was taken to the Franklin County Jail and charged with receiving stolen property.

In other recent Grandview Heights police incident reports:

• A resident on the 1500 block of Wyandotte Road told police he had purchased more than $20,000 in gift cards as a result of a scam. The man said that on March 2,3 a virus warning popped up on his computer, advising him to contact Microsoft. He called the number on the screen and spoke with someone who said they would put him in touch with the fraud department.

• A resident on the 1200 block of Elmwood Avenue told police she had discovered March 25 that several items of jewelry and $261 in cash were missing from her home. She said several people have been in her home over the past year. The items were taken sometime after Jan. 1, 2020. Total estimated loss was $13,134.

• A resident on the 1000 block of Hilo Lane told police a package had been stolen March 27 from her front porch. The woman said she had received an email at 12:30 p.m. that the package had been delivered. When she arrived home an hour later, the package was missing.

• A representative of a business on the 1200 block of Goodale Boulevard reported March 19 that the catalytic converter on a company truck had been half cut off. The reporting person said he found a heat shield lying on the ground on the morning of March 16 and believes the damage occurred during the previous evening.

– Alan Froman/ThisWeek