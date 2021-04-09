Grandview Heights municipal pool expected to open May 29; league games are on

Line drives and dives are returning to Grandview Heights for Memorial Day weekend.

The municipal pool is expected to open for the season May 29, and the Grandview Baseball and Softball Association also will resume its leagues.

The municipal pool was closed for the entire season in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the GBSA also canceled its season.

The pool is expected to reopen at 1 p.m. May 29.

The tentative plan is for admissions to be based on a reservation system for three-hour blocks on weekdays and two-hour blocks on Saturdays and Sundays, Grandview Heights Parks and Recreation Department director Mike Patterson said.

"That could change if the conditions change and if we get updated guidelines from the state about pool operations," he said. "Our plan is to be flexible as the season progresses."

The guidelines for pools set by the state last year require capacities to be reduced to maintain 6 feet of distance between swimmers, he said.

"The social-distance requirements for schools have been reduced from 6 to 3 feet, so we'll have to see if something similar happens with pools," Patterson said.

Visitors to the pool will be required to wear masks or face coverings while on the pool deck and when they are within 6 feet of other guests, he said.

High-touch surfaces at the Grandview pool will be cleaned on a regular rotation, Patterson said. The pool will be closed for 30 minutes between reservation blocks for cleaning.

Details for how visitors will make a reservation for the pool will be finalized by May 14, he said.

Pool memberships may be purchased online at grandviewheights.gov/397/Pricing.

Early-bird "welcome back" rates are available through May 16, Patterson said.

The reduced rates for Grandview and Marble Cliff residents range from $75 for single to $250 for a family of six. Early-bird rates for senior residents are $50 single and $75 for a family of two.

Regular rates, beginning May 17, range from $110 to $300, with regular senior rates $65 and $90.

Nonresidents are charged higher fees for pool memberships.

As of April 8, no decision had been made about holding the annual Memorial Day parade May 29, Patterson said.

The Memorial Day service, which traditionally kicks off Grandview's weekend observance, is planned to be held as usual May 27, he said.

The exact format of the ceremony, which typically is held at Memorial Park, 1135 W. Second Ave., still is being planned, Patterson said.

"We're really excited about being able to open the pool again this season," he said. "It's something our residents really missed last year. It helps bring back some sense of normalcy."

Registration for the 2021 GBSA season has closed and will feature 11 baseball and 10 softball teams participating this summer, GBSA board president Becky Mdivanian said.

"We have 225 kids signed up to play. In the past we've had about 250," she said. "For the most part, where we seem to have lost players is in our older age division because kids perhaps signed up to play in other leagues that played after we canceled last year."

Most GBSA games involve local teams playing each other, but games also are scheduled with squads from other communities, including Gahanna, Bexley and Upper Arlington, Mdivanian said.

The 2021 season will include several policies and protocols to help mitigate the coronavirus spread and follow state and local mandates for sports, she said.

"Everybody will be required to wear masks for games," Mdivanian said.

Game times will be staggered to allow players and spectators for one game to leave before participants in the next game arrive, she said. Spectators will be limited to immediate family members only.

The GBSA is open to youngsters in grades 1-6. Games are played at Pierce Field, McKinley Field and Buck Park in Grandview.

The GBSA season traditionally begins with players marching in the Memorial Day parade to Pierce Field, where an opening-day ceremony recognizing each team and player is held.

If no parade is held this year, the opening-day ceremony also likely will be postponed, Mdivanian said.

The GBSA has a new website, grandviewbaseballandsoftballassociation.teamsnapsites.com, and a new Facebook page, facebook.com/teamsnap.

afroman@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekAfroman