Grandview Heights police beat: April 16

ThisWeek group

• A resident on the 1300 block of Westwood Avenue reported to the Grandview Heights Division of Police on April 7 that his son's bicycle valued at $700 had been stolen from the athletics field at Grandview Heights High School, 1587 W. Third Ave. He said his son had left the bike at the field at 5:30 p.m. April 5 during practice and noticed it missing at 5 p.m. April 6.

• A pharmaceutical distribution company on the 800 block of Williams Avenue reported that prescription medicine valued at $529 had been stolen April 7 from the business.

• A resident on the 1100 block of Northwest Boulevard told police April 11 the catalytic converter valued at $100 had been stolen from his vehicle. The man said the theft occurred between 11 a.m. April 2 and 6:47 p.m. April 11 while his vehicle was parked on the street in front of his residence.

• Officers were dispatched April 12 to a business on the 1000 block of Goodale Boulevard on a report of breaking and entering. An employee told police she had arrived at 7:30 a.m. to find the back door to the business standing open. Officers searched the building but found no one inside. The reporting person confirmed that a suitcase lock box containing $300 in cash had been stolen.

– Alan Froman/ThisWeek