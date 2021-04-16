Grandview Heights Schools Notebook: Collaboration is key to student growth

Andy Culp

Grandview Heights Schools

At Grandview Heights Schools, we see the value of working together to solve problems. Collaboration is an integral part of our student learning. Collaboration is a part of our professional development and growth. Collaboration also enables us to widen our lens, consider varying ideas and seek solutions together.

In a year like no other, sharing collective experiences and brainstorming solutions benefits everyone. When Gov. Mike DeWine called upon all districts in Ohio to address “learning loss,” Grandview Heights Schools, along with several other central Ohio school districts, viewed this as an opportunity to partner with each other to address the needs of their students.

As district leaders, we were able to meet virtually, share our experiences, identify the core needs of students right now and develop the necessary plans to support our students. This collaboration became known as the “BRIDGE to Achievement and Well-Being.” The four core building blocks that every student needs to achieve progress are social-emotional well-being, academic achievement, culture and climate, and equity and accessibility. We will build upon these four identified core needs when developing a recovery and enrichment program that will affirm our mission of maximizing and personalizing every student’s learning.

In addition to our extended school year and intervention programming, we are planning to offer academic, enrichment, exploration and creative opportunities to our students to connect, learn, and engage. This year has been one of challenge, and at times many of our students have felt isolated from their social and peer connections. Our hope is that we can bring our students together in enriching and interest-based ways this summer. Our district will offer and partner with outside organizations to provide day camp experiences throughout the entire summer. We will offer in-person, hybrid and remote learning options for families. At this time, we are developing summer options that include reading, literacy, STEM and camp experiences that will keep our students connected and engaged.

Though this year of learning has been quite different from other school years, we remain dedicated and prepared to offer all students the support they need to continue to learn and grow. Working together, these summer opportunities will afford the Grandview Heights Schools and greater community opportunities to connect, explore, bridge and ignite our students’ passions for learning!

To learn more, go to ghschools.org.

Andy Culp is superintendent of Grandview Heights Schools.