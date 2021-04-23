Grandview Heights Moment in Time

Wayne Carlson

Grandview Heights/Marble Cliff Historical Society

This aerial photograph is taken above the confluence to the Scioto and Olentangy rivers, looking west toward Grandview Heights. The WBNS-10TV studio is shown with the original broadcast tower to its left in the top center of the image. To the left of that is the old Coca-Cola bottling plant near the site of the current main post office, with Twin Rivers Drive curving just below it.

In the center of the photo is the Spring-Sandusky interchange, connecting Spring and Sandusky streets, U.S. Route 33 and state Route 315. Spring Street runs from the bottom right to the top left, where it connects with Route 33. Sandusky Street was the connection between Twin Rivers and Franklinton and was built over by the section of Route 315 at the lower left that runs south to the Interstates 70/71 interchange.

The original interchange project was proposed in 1952, begun in 1954 and completed at a cost of $8.3 million in 1958. However, as a result of the 1956 National Interstate and Defense Highways Act, the road and the interchange required modifications almost immediately after it was completed. The estimate for the number of vehicles handled in this interchange was woefully inaccurate, and it became quite congested as a result. In 1965, a new connection for I-70 west (present day Interstate 670 from Hague Avenue to I-71) was proposed in order to reduce traffic on the “spaghetti” interchange.

Planning for this part of the freeway was completed in 1971, and it originally was intended to be called I-70, with I-70 and I-71 overlapping through downtown. In 1976, it was re-designated as I-670 as part of a new master plan for a Columbus innerbelt connecting I-70 at Hague and Interstate 270 at the airport.

Financial shortfalls, environmental concerns and neighborhood objections resulted in a dead-end at Grandview Avenue. Additional environmental legislation, including a moratorium on rerouting the Scioto River, delayed the continuation of the freeway even more. Funding from taxes related to new shopping malls in Columbus solved some of the financial shortfalls. The environmental issues were resolved, and it finally was completed in 2003.

This historical narrative from the Grandview Heights/Marble Cliff Historical Society was provided by Wayne Carlson.