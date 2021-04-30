City Notes: Grandview Heights recognizes those who serve in various ways

Greta Kearns

City of Grandview Heights

May traditionally is a month of recognition and remembrance throughout our nation, from honoring those past and present who have served our country to the women who have shaped our lives as we know them. And we honor our students as they formalize their educational achievements and prepare to begin a new chapter.

In public service, May also is an important month. We recognize our firefighters May 4 for International Firefighters’ Day, all public servants for Public Service Recognition Week May 2-8 and our law-enforcement officers for Light Ohio Blue the week of May 9-16.

More:City Notes: Grandview Heights taking environmental stewardship seriously

Last but certainly not least, we celebrate National EMS Week beginning May 16 to recognize the important work firefighters and EMS personnel do in the community.

As vaccination rates continue to climb and we carefully restart many of our favorite pastimes, I would like to highlight a few reminders from our first responders about how to have a safe summer as we celebrate EMS Week this month.

I am beyond excited to welcome people back to the municipal pool beginning May 29. For those planning to visit the pool or be out in the sun, hydration is critical, as is sunscreen to prevent serious burns. Staying hydrated is an easy way to prevent heat exhaustion and heat stroke commonly caused by time outdoors in high temperatures. When spending time outdoors, be sure to take plenty of breaks even when swimming. If you plan to take advantage of our river corridors this summer through swimming, kayaking or maybe even paddleboarding, it is always a good idea to wear a properly fitted life vest. A life vest should zip or buckle easily and should not be loose enough to rise above your neck.

In addition to the many designations listed above, May also is National Bike Month. We are so fortunate to have miles of greenways surrounding our community and easy access to them within minutes. Biking with friends or family is a fantastic way to reduce stress, and time outdoors is proven to be good for one’s health.

We remind drivers of the Ohio law requiring them to provide any cyclist at least 3 feet of clearance when passing them on the roadway. Although anyone under age 18 is required to wear a helmet if riding a bike in Grandview Heights, all cyclists are encouraged to wear one. As a reminder, those who currently own a bicycle may register it with the police division for free at www.grandviewheights.gov and select Bicycle Registration under ‘I’m Looking For...’ to ensure the division can easily return any bicycle that is lost or stolen.

We miss crowded stands at baseball games, backyard barbecues, holiday celebrations and sharing a cold Popsicle with friends. As we return to making wonderful memories with our social groups, I encourage residents to do so in a smart and safe manner. Anyone with questions about any of the safety measures described above is invited to contact the fire division during business hours at 614-488-5904.

Greta Kearns is mayor of Grandview Heights.