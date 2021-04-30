Grandview Heights Moment in Time

Wayne Carlson

Grandview Heights/Marble Cliff Historical Society

After meeting for seven years in the old fellowship hall of Boulevard Presbyterian Church, the Cliff Heights Seniors moved into their new home at 1515 W. Goodale Blvd.

The new building, designed by architects Abbot and Abbot, was officially opened for business Oct. 16, 1982, and was called the Grandview Heights Senior Center.

A regular monthly potluck was held before the Oct. 16 dedication ceremony for the seniors only and had almost a full house.

The building, shown as construction had begun, is owned by the city of Grandview Heights, which agreed to operate the facility for 20 years as a senior center. The inset shows five Grandview seniors participating in the groundbreaking for the facility.

The city received a U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development grant for $150,000 for community development. With funding from the state of Ohio, the village of Marble Cliff, the city of Grandview, Northwest Kiwanis, the Cliff Heights Senior Club and other private funds, a little more than $360,000 was paid for the building.

The offices for the parks and recreation administration are on the east end of the building, and the adjacency has been a big asset to the seniors for the nearly 40 years that the center has been in operation.

The building is now under the management of Grandview Heights Parks & Recreation and continues to operate not only for seniors but also for the entire community, offering programs for all ages for the health, recreation and general welfare of the citizens of Grandview Heights and the surrounding communities.

