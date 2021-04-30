Grandview Heights police beat: April 30

ThisWeek group

• A man reported to the Grandview Heights Division of Police on April 20 that a trailer he had parked on the 1200 block of Northwest Boulevard had been stolen. The trailer, which was valued at $9,000, was stolen between 4 p.m. April 19 and 9:50 a.m. April 20.

• A woman reported her son's bicycle valued at $300 had been stolen April 23 from a bike rack at Pierce Field, 1080 W. First Ave.

• Officers responded to reports of break-ins at the garages at two homes on the 800 block of McClain Road.

The first resident told police he had left his garage door open between 9:30 a.m. and 4:20 p.m. April 23 and several items, including tools, window air conditioners and a bicycle, were stolen. Total loss was $2,267.

Officers responded April 24 to the second residence on a report of criminal damage. The victim told police he had left his garage shut and secured at 6 p.m. April 23, but when he returned at 9 a.m. April 24, he discovered the door had been lifted up several inches and two pry marks were visible on the door. Nothing was taken from the garage, he said.

• A resident on the 800 block of Yard Street reported a gun and ammunition had been stolen between Aug. 13 and 17 from his garage. Total loss was $890.

• A resident on the 1300 block of West Second Avenue told police his bicycle valued at $250 had been stolen. The theft occurred between 9 p.m. April 17 and 9 a.m. April 18.

– Alan Froman/ThisWeek