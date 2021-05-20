Grandview Heights Moment in Time

Wayne Carlson

Grandview Heights/Marble Cliff Historical Society

William Walter Reed was born in 1876 in Franklin County, the seventh of 11 sons of Robert and Mary Elizabeth Reed.

In his early youth, Reed worked as a farmhand on a farm on the site of the current Scioto Country Club before joining the Jeffrey Mining Company around 1900.

After several years, he and three partners purchased the Pinhook Saloon at the corner of Fifth and Gerrard avenues, near the site of the current Five Guys restaurant.

The Pinhook Saloon was one of several notoriously rowdy bars on West Fifth, frequented by circus personnel from the Sells Circus, which wintered in Sellsville near there. Reed and his partners converted the bar into a bowling alley, pool hall and grocery store.

In 1914 Reed partnered with Hobert Herrick, brother-in-law of Upper Arlington founder King Thompson, to open a grocery store at Fifth and Wyandotte. Reed would visit each house in northwest Grandview and the 150 or so houses in Upper Arlington, taking grocery orders that he then would fill and deliver.

Because of his familiarity with the residents, Reed was appointed constable of Franklin Township in 1919. He worked as a new-car salesman for the Carroll-Thomson Ford dealership on Long Street during the day, and some of the UA residents would each pay him $5 a month to patrol the area at night.

In 1920, Reed was appointed deputy marshal in Grandview, working for Marshal Clarence Salzgaber, and the next year became Grandview’s first chief of police. Reed was on the Grandview police force until his death in 1943 and was succeeded by as chief Robert Livingston.

Reed and his wife, Jessie, and three children – Hazel, Norman and Cecil – lived at 1307 Elmwood Avin Grandview. His great-grandson Steve Wilson recently donated his police badges and some of his memorabilia to the historical society.

This historical narrative from the Grandview Heights/Marble Cliff Historical Society was provided by Wayne Carlson.