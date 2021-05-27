City Notes: It’s the season for roadwork in Grandview Heights

Greta Kearns

City of Grandview Heights

My favorite Grandview Heights memories are ones made at the park on a sunny day with friends, enjoying sounds of the bands at the Ox Roast and strolling through the Bank Block during the Grandview Hop.

So one might think my least-favorite season might occur during the colder months. However, Ohio is notorious for its fifth “season” that makes drivers everywhere groan – construction season.

The proliferation of orange cones and barrels, flaggers and many detour routes we find ourselves following at the start of each spring might cause a few headaches, but it is a relatively minor inconvenience when we consider the updated infrastructure that results. In Grandview Heights, we plan our capital projects, such as road reconstruction and street paving, several years in advance to ensure we maintain a high quality of life for our residents and offer a pleasant experience for our visitors.

Each spring, we bid out our annual streets program after the list of streets to be paved each year is determined. Far from an arbitrary selection, the street list is based upon an evaluation completed each year by our city engineering team, rating each street on objective criteria. We pave as many of the streets identified as meeting the criteria as we can afford each year. Through City Council’s approval of the mayor’s budget, the city consistently funds the streets program annually to prevent our streets from falling into disrepair. We have been fortunate in the past several years to have the means to pave streets deferred for years due to economic hardship.

The 2021 streets program already has started in parts of the city, beginning with curb work. Prior to laying new asphalt, the contractor will repair or replace sections of curbs if necessary, including those that are damaged or deteriorated. Additionally, some curbs could be updated with ramps to provide accessibility. Next, a milling machine will grind up the current asphalt before new asphalt is brought in and finished by the paving crew. For those who live on one of the streets scheduled to be paved, street parking might be restricted temporarily while crews are working. Signs will be posted in advance to let residents know when such restrictions might be in place.

In addition to our streets program, other public and private projects are planned throughout the summer.

National Work Zone Awareness Week was held at the end of April to encourage safe driving through work zones, but we ask our drivers to be aware year-round. We want everyone to arrive at their destination safely, including those actively working in those zones.

A map of the 2021 streets program is available at grandviewheights.gov by clicking ‘Current & Upcoming Projects’ under the Services tab. As other projects begin, we will update the page with more information.

Greta Kearns is mayor of Grandview Heights.