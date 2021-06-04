Grandview Heights police beat: June 4

ThisWeek group

Grandview Heights Division of Police officers responded to three reports of catalytic converters stolen from vehicles.

An employee of a business on the 800 block of Grandview Avenue told police May 13 the catalytic converter had been taken overnight from a company vehicle.

A resident on the 1300 block of Elmwood Avenue reported May 14 that a theft had occurred from her vehicle.

The property loss in both incidents totaled $500.

An employee of a business on the 1100 block of Goodale Boulevard told police May 3 a catalytic converter valued at $400 had been stolen off a company truck. The theft occurred between April 30 and May 3.

In another incident:

• A woman reported May 13 that her son's school-issued Chromebook valued at $450 had been stolen overnight from Grandview Heights High School, 1587 W. Third Ave.

– Alan Froman/ThisWeek